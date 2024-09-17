WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National Vision were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $69,274,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 2,063.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,226,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after buying an additional 1,169,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,085,000 after buying an additional 654,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,872,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

EYE opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $847.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

