WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $950,000 in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,966,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,866.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,866.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365 in the last three months. 47.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $94.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cohen & Steers from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

