WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $963,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Affirm by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,958.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,951 shares of company stock worth $1,103,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

AFRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

