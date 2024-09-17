WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 138,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 38.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $570.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.91. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

