WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SOLV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

