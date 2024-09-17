WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 10,942 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,959,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,620,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 804,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 457,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 154,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

