WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 543 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ARCH opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.45. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

