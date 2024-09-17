WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 5,509 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $347,400.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $347,400.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,202 shares of company stock worth $5,157,269. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

