WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 7,025 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Dynavax Technologies worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,458 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after buying an additional 2,725,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after buying an additional 293,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after buying an additional 644,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

