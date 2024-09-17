WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 8,195 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,966 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.6 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

