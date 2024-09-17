WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 8,656 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

