WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

