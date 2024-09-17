WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 290,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE SBH opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 31.88%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

