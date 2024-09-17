WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 342.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at $223,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, President Kristin Pruitt sold 12,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $804,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,252 shares in the company, valued at $687,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $28,597.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,834.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Pruitt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $804,720.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,252 shares in the company, valued at $687,499.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,635 shares of company stock worth $914,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

LKFN stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lakeland Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

