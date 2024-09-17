WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $32,999,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,308,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMR. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE AMR opened at $209.65 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.93 and a 200-day moving average of $294.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

