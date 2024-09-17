WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Calix were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Calix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Calix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALX. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix Stock Up 0.1 %

CALX opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.