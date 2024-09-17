WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,273 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after acquiring an additional 394,578 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $20,367,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,196,000 after purchasing an additional 111,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

UMBF opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.49. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,127.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $69,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $275,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,127.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,846 shares of company stock worth $3,135,439. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

