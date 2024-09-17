WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 20,133 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,133 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

