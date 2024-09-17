WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 291,694 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 291,694 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SLM were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SLM by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in SLM by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

