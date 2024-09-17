WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in YETI by 571.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSE YETI opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

