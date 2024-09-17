WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,654 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Century Aluminum worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,058,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Century Aluminum by 43.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 125.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 296,101 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

CENX stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.72. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

