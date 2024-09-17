WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 364,261 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 364,261 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$126.44 ($85.43), for a total transaction of A$46,057,160.84 ($31,119,703.27).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Richard White sold 379,436 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$121.37 ($82.01), for a total transaction of A$46,052,147.32 ($31,116,315.76).
- On Thursday, August 29th, Richard White sold 387,099 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$118.76 ($80.24), for a total value of A$45,971,877.24 ($31,062,079.22).
- On Friday, June 28th, Richard White sold 439,345 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$95.19 ($64.32), for a total value of A$41,821,250.55 ($28,257,601.72).
- On Thursday, June 20th, Richard White sold 373,940 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$93.22 ($62.99), for a total value of A$34,858,686.80 ($23,553,166.76).
WiseTech Global Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.
WiseTech Global Increases Dividend
About WiseTech Global
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
See Also
