World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

WKC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of WKC stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. World Kinect has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. World Kinect’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Kinect will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 20.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in World Kinect in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

