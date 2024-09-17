Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $66.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.