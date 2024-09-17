Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 182.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,868 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,527 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XHR shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

