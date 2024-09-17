XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.74

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.74 and traded as high as $29.00. XOMA shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 14,923 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on XOMA from $74.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $332.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of XOMA by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in XOMA by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in XOMA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

