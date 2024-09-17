Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) President Sarah Luna Sells 14,400 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $199,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $658.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 172,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 133,677 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

