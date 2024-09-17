Yat Tung Lam Sells 10,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,908,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00.
- On Thursday, July 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $306,200.00.
Credo Technology Group stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -154.22 and a beta of 2.26.
CRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.
