Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stake Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 78,651 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $20,718,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Yelp by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,342 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on YELP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Yelp Trading Down 3.0 %

Yelp stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,467,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,776 shares of company stock worth $863,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

