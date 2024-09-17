Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on YELP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,467,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,776 shares of company stock worth $863,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

