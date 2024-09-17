Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.07% of Yum China worth $369,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,002,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,411,000 after purchasing an additional 782,968 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,849.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

