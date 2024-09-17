Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after acquiring an additional 425,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $67,476,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $343.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.97 and a 200-day moving average of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

