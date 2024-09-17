Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.82.

Shares of ZG opened at $60.63 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,048. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,096,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zillow Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

