Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

