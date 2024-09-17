Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stake Lifted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 646.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 56.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 200.0% during the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Zynex by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZYXI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Zynex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Zynex had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zynex

In related news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $599,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $64,906.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.