100,687 Shares in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.18% of Electra Battery Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Electra Battery Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

ELBM opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Electra Battery Materials Co. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Electra Battery Materials Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electra Battery Materials Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

