10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Down 4%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)'s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 141,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,625,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 10x Genomics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 74.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

