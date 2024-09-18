11,151 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 251,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $5,674,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,126,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,850,137.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 410,432 shares valued at $9,429,597. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

