11,456 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,377,238 shares of company stock valued at $190,013,572 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

