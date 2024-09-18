12,021 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

