15,000 Shares in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 106.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,354,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 138,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 37,249 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $389,961.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,889,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,099,480.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 321,932 shares of company stock worth $2,743,644 over the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAV opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.