152,750 Shares in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of ASM opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.99. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASM shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price (up from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

