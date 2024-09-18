180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

180 Life Sciences Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 191,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. 180 Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $14.16.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

