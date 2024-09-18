18,406 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $46.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.