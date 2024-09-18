1,880 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $187.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.32.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

