1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 23,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,587. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.8% in the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

