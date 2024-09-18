1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance
NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 23,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,587. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.
About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.
