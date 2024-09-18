1,935 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,935 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $330,895,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,936,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 435,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.80.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,623,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,562 shares of company stock worth $23,115,399. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. Barclays upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.06.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
