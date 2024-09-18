1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FISB opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.64. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

