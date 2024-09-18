1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Matthew Rubinger Sells 5,422 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $25,103.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,988.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ DIBS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 79,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $183.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.99.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

About 1stdibs.Com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 130,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

