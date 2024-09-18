2,061 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $397.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $404.90.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.89.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

